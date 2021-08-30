SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Santa Fe hotel will likely be the first such establishment in the city and New Mexico to mandate proof of vaccination for access.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Ten Thousand Waves guests who want to book a room, use the spa or eat indoors will have to be vaccinated or submit a recent negative COVID-19 test.

This new policy starts Wednesday.

Owner Duke Klauck says patrons already have to be vaccinated for any beauty and spa treatments.

In July, Klauck decided to mandate all 150 employees and contractors get vaccinated.

Guests who are only eating outdoors at the hotel’s Izanami restaurant, however, don’t have to show vaccination status.

Kathy Komoll, CEO of New Mexico Hospitality Association, believes this is the first hotel in the state to enact a vaccination policy.

Klauck said seeing the prevalence of the delta variant was partly behind the decision. He believes for every customer who may go elsewhere, there are others who will be supportive.

Since the pandemic started, New Mexico has seen more than 229,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,505 deaths.

More than 1 million people age 18 and up in the state have been fully vaccinated - or 67.2% of that population.

