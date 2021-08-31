A defensive President Biden on Tuesday insisted his self-imposed deadline for a complete U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan was the right call despite weeks of chaos and hundreds of Americans left stranded in the Taliban-controlled country.

He fired back at critics, making the case for leaving Afghanistan by his Tuesday deadline and blaming former President Donald Trump for setting the stage for the deadly and chaotic exit from the 20-year war that cost the lives of roughly 2,500 troops.

“That was the choice, the real choice was between leaving or escalating,” he said from the White House. “I was not going to extend this forever war and I was not extending a forever exit.”

The last U.S. troops left Afghanistan on Monday, one day ahead of Mr. Biden’s deadline. He repeatedly insisted on sticking to the deadline despite pressure from Democrats and Republicans to extend it to evacuate more of the remaining American civilians and allies in Afghanistan.

“The bottom line is there is no evacuation from the end of the war that you can run without the complexities, challenges and threats we faced,” he said.

Mr. Biden’s remarks came just hours after the Taliban took control of the Kabul airport, unleashing celebratory gunfire into the air raising questions about whether they will turn it into another safe haven for terrorists.

By leaving Americans in Afghanistan, Mr. Biden broke his pledge on Aug. 18 to bring home all Americans and Afghans who aided the war effort.

“We’re going to stay until we get them all out,” the president said at the time.

While the administration acknowledges that Americans remain in Afghanistan, it won’t say how many are still there.

Mr. Biden said between 100 and 200 Americans who wanted to leave remain in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the number is less than 200, while U.S. Central Command leader Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie placed the number in the “very low hundreds.”

“The bottom line is 90% percent of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted leave were able to leave,” Mr. Biden said. “For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to getting them out.”

He emphasized that the administration is committed to getting out stranded Americans through diplomatic means. He said the Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan, has assured them that people with travel documents can still leave the country.

More than 122,000 people had been airlifted from the Kabul international airport. Mr. Biden said Tuesday that 5,500 Americans were evacuated.

The president also acknowledged the 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing last week outside Kabul airport. The attack was the deadliest incident in Afghanistan involving U.S. troops in years.

“We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude we can never repay but we should, never, ever forget,” he said.

Mr. Biden on Sunday met with the families of the fallen troops during a dignified transfer of their remains at Dover Air Force base.

The U.S. carried out an airstrike on Sunday that targeted the suspected planners of the attack. The strike also killed nine members of a family, including six children, according to a relative of the family told media outlets.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.