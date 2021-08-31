Bonnaroo 2021 has been canceled, organizers announced Tuesday, after rain from Hurricane Ida flooded parts of the 700-acre farm in Tennessee where the annual music festival was slated to be held this week.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” organizers said in a statement, adding some areas had become waterlogged, saturated or otherwise dangerously flooded.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen … safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” organizers said. “Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time.”

Bonnaroo 2021 had been set to run Wednesday through Sunday in Manchester, about 70 miles southeast of Nashville.

Tens of thousands of people typically attend the outdoor music festival, and most usually camp on the property in tents or RVs.

Before canceling Bonnaroo 2021, organizers said Monday night that Ida had forced them to reduce camping capacity and began offering full refunds to any ticket-holders willing to reconsider attending.

Tickets will be refunded within 30 days, Bonnaroo organizers said Tuesday.

Bonnaroo has been held annually since 2002 except last year. Among the dozens of artists slated to perform this year were Foo Fighters, Primus, The Disco Biscuits and Lizzo.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.