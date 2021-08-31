Social Security’s revenue will begin to decline this year, crossing a critical fiscal threshold as the program begins a slide toward depletion of its trust funds in little more than a decade, the program’s trustees said in a stark report Tuesday.

And both of Social Security’s benefit programs, Old-Age Survivors Insurance for seniors, and Disability Insurance for those unable to work failed the trustees’ tests of short-range financial adequacy.

The revenue decline had been predicted in previous reports, but its arrival is still an ominous warning sign in the federal government’s fiscal health checkup.

Trustees said that while the trajectory has been grim for some time, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it spawned took a significant toll on Social Security. The pandemic shut-downs sliced a year off the deadline for when the trust funds will be depleted and the program will no longer be able to pay out full promised benefits.

“The pandemic and precipitous recession have clearly had significant effects on the actuarial status of the OASI and DI Trust Funds, and the future course of the pandemic is still uncertain,” the trustees said.

