An Antifa-friendly California high school teacher said his mission is to transform his students into left-wing revolutionaries, as shown in an undercover video released Tuesday by Project Veritas.

Gabriel Gipe, who teaches AP government at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, said in the undercover footage that he offers extra credit to his students for attending protests and other events promoted by groups such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” he told the undercover Project Veritas reporter about his students.

How does he do that? “Scare the f—- out of them,” said Mr. Gipe, whose name and photo are shown on the school faculty website.

The video would appear to confirm some of the worst fears of parents and lawmakers accusing school districts of indoctrinating students with left-wing curriculum such as critical race theory.

Mr. Gipe said that at least three other teachers at the school were “definitely on the same page,” and that an ideology quiz that he gives his incoming students shows that they become more leftist every year.

His classroom features a black Antifa flag as well as a poster of Chinese communist dictator Mao Tse-tung, under whom an estimated 45 million people died of starvation, persecution and torture during the Great Leap Forward.

Mr. Gipe, who said he was “probably as far left as you can go,” said students sometimes complain in anonymous end-of-year surveys about the items in his classroom, including the Antifa flag.

“Like, I have an Antifa flag on my wall. A student complained about that and said it made him feel uncomfortable,” he said. “I addressed it to everyone because I didn’t know who it was. I was like, it’s meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values this is antithetical to.”

The Natomas Unified School District said in a statement that it was aware of the video and “will look into this matter and take any appropriate actions as necessary.”

“We understand that parents and Natomas community members have expressed their concern about the contents of this video,” said the district in an email. “We respect and recognize their expressions of concern. Natomas Unified, as always, will look into this matter and take any appropriate actions as necessary.”

In addition, “District policy explicitly states ‘Whenever civic education includes topics that may be controversial due to political beliefs or other influences, instruction shall be presented in a balanced manner that does not promote any particular viewpoint.’ That is always the expectation.”

Project Veritas president James O’Keefe, who said the tip about Mr. Gipe came from someone within the school, called him “a public-school teacher paid for by taxpayer dollars” who’s “not shy about his involvement in Antifa’s local chapter.”

Mr. Gipe suggested that he was involved in the local Antifa group, referring to it as “we.”

“The Sacramento organization that is under the banner of Antifa is very loosely organized, right, and we have no official member list, right?” he said. “When there is, like, right-wing rallies and stuff, then we’ll create an opposition to that.”

He added that the city of Sacramento is “incredibly diverse, but we’re surrounded by a bunch of right-wing rednecks.”

Mr. Gipe also expressed interest in the idea of armed resurrection against the government, saying that, “I’ve gone down those deep, dark rabbit holes where the idea of adventurism and just being like, ‘why aren’t people just like taking up arms, taking up arms against the state?’”

“We have historical examples of that happening and them getting crushed and being martyrs for a cause,” he said.

Project Veritas posted later Tuesday video of one of its investigators questioning Mr. Gipe as he walked on the sidewalk with a woman identified as his wife.

“You’re harassing me,” said Mr. Gipe, who wore a tank top with a hammer-and-sickle logo. “I’m asking you to leave me alone.”

In its statement, the district said that it received threatening comments after the video was released.

“Sadly, a number of emails have come in from outside our community that express hate, threats,” the district said. “There is sad irony in that outsiders are expressing displeasure towards the individual teacher while also using intense vulgarity, hate speech and threats of violence.”

