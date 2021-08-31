Gene Simmons of KISS has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the “Rock and Roll All Nite” group announced Tuesday, forcing the band to postpone its next four scheduled concerts.

KISS revealed the musician’s COVID-19 diagnosis in a social media post several hours after fellow co-founder and singer Paul Stanley updated fans regarding his own recent bout with the coronavirus.

“My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass,” Mr. Stanley, 69, posted on Twitter late Monday. “It’s over now,” he tweeted.

KISS announced roughly 15 hours later that Mr. Simmons, 72, had contracted the contagious disease caused by the coronavirus.

“While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” KISS announced in the statement it shared on Twitter.

KISS announced it had to postpone concerts scheduled for Wednesday in Clarkston, Michigan; Thursday in Dayton, Ohio; Friday in Tinley Park, Illinois; and Saturday in Milwaukee.

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days,” KISS said in the statement, adding the band intends on resuming its “End of the Road” tour on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Mr. Simmons, a bassist and singer, and Mr. Stanley, a guitarist and vocalist, are the sole original co-founding members of KISS still performing as part of the legendary, face-painted rock group.

KISS previously said all band members and crew on the tour are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been operating in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible.

Ms. Stanley nonetheless tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, causing KISS to postpone a show planned for Sunday in Lakewood, Georgia. He later said he had some “really rough days” before recovering.

Vaccines have proven effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19, but they do not stop people from transmitting or sharing the virus with others and potentially getting sick.

