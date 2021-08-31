House Republicans on Tuesday demanded President Biden come up with a plan for recovering U.S. citizens left behind in Afghanistan.

About two dozen House Republicans, many of whom served in Afghanistan, gathered at the Capitol and called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reconvene Congress to address the desperate situation in Afghanistan.

“Never in my lifetime would I believe that America would have an administration knowingly make a decision to leave Americans behind,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said at the event. “Whereas just two weeks ago, the president promised this nation that he would not leave until every single American was out.”

More than 100 Americans attempting to flee Afghanistan remained in the Taliban-controlled country after the last of the U.S. troops departed Monday, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration remained committed to bringing them home in the coming weeks.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, has promised hearings on the Afghanistan pullout after the House returns on Sept. 27 from extended summer vacation.

The group of GOP lawmakers wanted the House to take up a bill introduced last week by Rep. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin Republican, which would have prohibited President Biden from withdrawing U.S. troops until all U.S. citizens are evacuated. The bill would also require the administration to submit to Congress a report on its efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

The lawmakers sought recognition during Tuesday’s pro forma session on the House floor, but Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat who was presiding over the session, gaveled the session closed before ceding the floor to the Republicans.

“Now is not the time to hide,” Mr. McCarthy said. “We are a coequal branch. Now is the time for leadership in Congress. And we will lead.”

The House returned for two days last week to vote on adopting the $3.5 trillion budget paving the way for a vote on Congress‘ infrastructure spending but then adjourned until mid-September.

“It is time for Congress to step up because of the administration bungling this withdrawal,” Mr. Gallagher said. “This is a matter of life and death. We don’t leave our people behind.”

