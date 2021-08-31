Police departments across the country looking to dial down the potentially deadly stakes of encounters between officers and the public are adding unarmed mental health experts to 911 calls.

Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Denver, Portland and the District are among the cities experimenting with “crisis-intervention” programs that trace their roots back to a long-standing initiative that began in Eugene, Oregon.

Since 1989, Eugene’s “CAHOOTS” program — short for “Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets” — has been sending unarmed teams that include a crisis intervention worker and a medic to handle 911 calls for mental health, addiction or homelessness issues.

The program, which now includes neighboring Springfield, runs on a 24/7 basis for about $2 million a year — roughly 2% of the two cities’ police department budgets, according to the Vera Institute of Justice.

In 2019, the crisis assistance teams responded to about 24,000 calls, which is nearly one-fifth of all 911 dispatches. Only 150 of those calls required police backup.

After last year’s nationwide protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Minneapolis Black man killed by a White police officer, programs like CAHOOTS have gotten a lot of attention from city leaders scrambling to rethink police funding and priorities.

In the nation’s capital, an initiative launched in June diverts the same types of 911 calls as CAHOOTS.

For those redirected 911 calls, District dispatchers typically send out a Community Response Team that includes a licensed mental health clinician, a person with lived mental health experience and/or a behavioral health specialist.

Operators were given special training to help identify situations when the Community Response Teams, or CRT units, should be engaged and when an armed police response is necessary and appropriate, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health told The Washington Times.

Most of the experimental programs, including the District’s, de-emphasize or even do away with the traditional response of sending an armed officer at first notice.

But National Police Association spokeswoman Betsy Brantner Smith stressed the importance of having armed officers readily available if a situation turns violent.

“Law enforcement must safeguard against complacency by anyone involved; a mental health call can quickly and irrevocably go wrong,” said Ms. Brantner Smith, a retired police sergeant.

In August, the D.C. Council approved $7 million in federal recovery funding for “alternative 911 response,” including hiring more 911 dispatchers and increasing CRT staff from 58 members to 94.

Psychologist Sylvia Marotta-Walters says a mental health expert is trained to assess the current state of the person and use that information to de-escalate the crisis. Meanwhile, a police officer is trained to assess the overall situation “rather than the person alone, and to restore order to the situation.”

“Both goals are worthwhile but the experienced counselor benefits the individual by helping them to restore whatever coping resources they may have,” said Ms. Marotta-Walters, a professor and chair of the George Washington University Department of Counseling and Human Development.

If police are needed, the DBH spokeswoman said a CRT will “often” respond with an officer who’s had 40 hours of special intervention training.

The District’s Police Reform Commission said earlier this year that about 25% of Metropolitan Police Department officers have received the training, which covers behavioral health and substance abuse concepts, local resources and laws, as well as suicide prevention and de-escalation techniques.

From October 2019 to September 2020, the D.C. Office of Unified Communications estimates police were dispatched to about 850,000 incidents through the city’s 911 call center, nearly 184,000 of which did not involve an imminent safety threat or potential for property damage.

“This means that, each day, approximately 504 calls were made where a police officer was dispatched to a non-emergency situation that a social worker, mental health professional, or other resource could have been better equipped to address,” according to the D.C. Council’s FY22 Budget Report.

Since the pilot program began two months ago, CRT units have responded to 100 to 130 calls a week, including calls made directly to the response team’s hotline.

Ms. Marotta-Walters says “it’s more advantageous to provide treatment to the individual in crisis than to arrest and jail them.”

Jails and prisons, she said, have turned into de facto mental health facilities where treatment is limited or nonexistent.

