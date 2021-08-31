Two high-ranking officials who oversee vaccines for the Food and Drug Administration have decided to retire this fall, raising concerns about continuity during a pandemic and an ongoing intra-government debate over COVID-19 booster shots.

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, plans to depart on Oct. 31 and Deputy Director Philip Krause will leave in November, according to an agency letter from Peter Marks, chief of the FDA‘s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Dr. Marks, who will serve as acting director of OVRR during a search for replacements, congratulated the pair on their retirements and decades of service at the FDA.

He said the departure of Dr. Gruber, the OVRR director since 2011 — capping a 32-year career at the FDA — is a “huge loss” while Dr. Krause’s “keen insight and experience” will be “sorely missed.”

“We are confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines,” said FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo.

But the high-level departures are sure to raise questions about the agency and possible tensions over the government’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy.

President Biden hasn’t nominated a permanent FDA commissioner, despite being seven months into his term and the ongoing pandemic.

And the White House recently said it would begin offering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to people who received their second dose eight months ago. The idea is to head off hospitalizations later this year, given emerging data that show antibody responses from the shots wane over time.

Mr. Biden said the plan would be subject to FDA approval but announced a start date of Sept. 20, making it appear the White House had gotten out ahead of regulators.

Immunization advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heard presentations on Monday that suggested fully vaccinated people remain protected against most severe illness, though may have less protection than before against mild illness.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices indicated there is little data on whether booster shots are needed for the general population, so they might only endorse a limited plan for health workers or at-risk persons.

Mr. Biden’s plan would start with health workers, the elderly and the medically frail before moving to other groups, though critics are worried the booster plan will distract from the main goal of getting all eligible persons vaccinated and sharing doses to needy places around the world.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.