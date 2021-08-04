A liberal political action committee launched Wednesday a petition campaign to ban Fox News from airing on all U.S. military installations, blaming the channel and some of its high-profile hosts for stubbornly low COVID-19 vaccination rates among troops.

The group VoteVets, which works to elect liberal veterans to public office, took specific aim at Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

Mr. Carlson has been at odds with Pentagon leaders in recent months over segments in which he seemed to suggest the U.S. military has become more concerned with diversity and political correctness than winning wars.

The VoteVets petition steered clear of those issues. Instead, it took aim at Mr. Carlson’s comments about COVID-19 vaccines and specifically blasted a recent segment in which the Fox host said that Democrats want to make life difficult for the unvaccinated.

“Tucker and the rest of the Fox News crew are preaching dangerous misinformation about vaccine safety, putting lives at stake, and actually hurting our military readiness in the process,” VoteVets said in an email announcing its anti-Fox News campaign.

“You see, vaccination rates among active duty troops are far too low right now, largely due to right-wing disinformation like the kind Tucker Carlson spews on a daily basis,” the group said. “It’s leaving our troops exposed to catching and spreading COVID-19. Our military can’t afford risks like that — it hurts troop readiness.”

“That’s why we need you to sign our petition calling for a ban on Fox News on military bases. We can’t allow Tucker Carlson to preach this anti-science crap and discourage our troops from getting vaccinated,” the VoteVets email pitch continues.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said recently that he’ll move “expeditiously” to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all U.S. troops, following a recent directive from President Biden.

Just over 1 million troops are fully vaccinated, according to recent Pentagon figures. That number includes active-duty forces, reserves and National Guard troops.

As of June 30, about 68% of active-duty troops had gotten at least one shot, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.