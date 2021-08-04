WILMINGTON, Del. — Two women who confronted supporters of Donald Trump and took a “Make America Great Again” hat from them at the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy will be sentenced for those charges in September. Plea paperwork in court records indicate that prosecutors will not seek prison time.

Other charges including assault, attempted assault and conspiracy were dropped by prosecutors as part of the plea deal struck Monday.

Prosecutors said the plea was offered with the “approval of the victims” and declined further comment Tuesday.

In a video posted on social media last year, Winslow and Amy were seen damaging signs and taking a red MAGA hat from a group of Trump supporters protesting Joe Biden’s victory as Democratic nominee for president. Video of the confrontation, posted on Twitter by Students for Trump, has been viewed millions of times and was shared by Trump’s son Donald Jr.

