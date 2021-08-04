Sen. Rand Paul says Americans must “send a message” to Dr. Anthony Fauci and the “Lockdown Mafia” in the wake of COVID-19 delta variant commentary: “We’re done listening to you!”

The Kentucky Republican emailed supporters Wednesday with an impassioned plea to reject further advice from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Anthony Fauci has inflicted an enormous amount of pain and suffering on the American people already,” Mr. Paul wrote. “And when he promises even more, you know he really means it. You see, King Fauci knows that his power depends on keeping the public afraid. That’s why he’s now going around whipping up fear and vowing to bring about more suffering and restrictions.”

Mr. Paul, who has clashed with Dr. Fauci during Senate hearings on vacillating stances on masks, highlighted a recent ABC interview in which the infectious disease expert advised vaccinated Americans “to wear a mask.”

“That’s insane,” the Republican continued. “It makes no logical sense. It’s dangerous pseudoscience. America has been damaged enough by lies from the ruling class and power-hungry bureaucrats like Fauci. It’s time for the American public to send a message to Fauci — we’re done listening to you!”

The email dovetails with commentary by Dr. Fauci about the nation being “in trouble” due to the “very steep fashion” in which the delta variant is spreading among the population.

“What we’re seeing, because of this increase in transmissibility, and because we have about 93 million people in this country who are eligible to get vaccinated who don’t get vaccinated — that you have a significant pool of vulnerable people,” the doctor told McClatchy for an interview published Wednesday. And so when you look at the curve of acceleration of seven-day averages of cases per day, it is going up in a very steep fashion. … I think you’re likely going to wind up somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 cases.”

Mr. Paul also addressed the delta variant in June by noting its death rate.

“Don’t let the fearmongers win,” he tweeted on June 29. “New public England study of delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in [an] unvaccinated group.”

Wednesday’s email concluded with a fundraising request and a warning: “America must not accept any more COVID restrictions. It’s time to live freely again.”

