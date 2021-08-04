Ten people were killed and a dozen more injured Wednesday in a crash in Texas involving a van carrying migrants, the Brownsville Herald reported.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez said the driver was among those dead at the scene. He said the van was top-heavy and tipped over.

He said there was no pursuit of the van.

The deaths are the latest in a growing, grisly toll of migrants who have lost their lives amid the border surge that began with the Biden administration, particularly on the roads.

Thirteen migrants were killed in a crash in southern California in March after barreling through a hole in the border wall.

Two weeks later, eight migrants were killed in a crash near Del Rio, Texas, when, U.S. officials say, a smuggling driver sped the vehicle away from authorities.

