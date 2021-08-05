Richard Trumka, president of the powerful AFL-CIO labor organization and a close ally of President Biden, has died, sources said Thursday.

Mr. Trumka, 72, led the labor group’s 12.5 million workers for more than a decade.

AFSCME President Lee Saunders called Mr. Trumka “one of the nation’s fiercest, most effective advocates for working people ever.”

“From workplace safety to racial justice to retirement security to labor law reform and so much more, Rich has never relented in the struggle to ensure that working people are able to have lives of dignity and security,” he said. “Today, I say a prayer for my friend. Tomorrow, I fight in his memory.”

