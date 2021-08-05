People on the Mexican side of the border pelted U.S. construction workers making repairs on the border wall in Arizona this week, Homeland Security Department officials said Thursday.

Officials described the incident as an “assault,” but said none of the workers nor their equipment took a hit from the rocks.

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Yuma.

The contract workers left the area until the rock-throwing crowd dissipated, officials said.

It is the latest incident involving the controversial border fence, which began under President Clinton and which every president since has built out. Former President Trump oversaw construction of more than 460 miles of wall, but President Biden has put that on hold, and is seeking to cancel it.

Still, the Homeland Security Department says it is making repairs and improvements and finishing some work left undone by Mr. Biden’s pause, such as making gates operational.

