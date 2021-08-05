Dozens of FBI employees contacted journalists who reported on classified information before the 2016 presidential election, according to a new report by the Justice Department’s inspector general, but the investigative office doesn’t know if the FBI agents leaked the information to them.

In a report released Thursday, Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the employees “had contact with certain members of the media who reported on non-public information about ongoing criminal investigations during the periods of the OIG’s investigation — April, May and October 2016.”

But investigators were not able “to determine whether the media contacts by FBI personnel involved the sharing of non-public information with media members who reported the non-public information.”

The inspector general said he is planning to refer six employees to the FBI so the agency can decide whether disciplinary or other corrective action must be taken.

Thursday’s report comes after investigators previously determined that three senior FBI officials engaged in misconduct when they contacted reporters during the same period.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.