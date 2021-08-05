Here’s one truth which is hard to escape: 2024 does not arrive for another 878 days — that’s the time span from Friday to Jan. 1, 2024.

What’s worse — at least for the potential presidential candidates — Election Day will not dawn for another 310 days after that. Total that up, and the press and all those considering a run for higher office have 1,188 days to wait until the big day arrives.

That is a long wait. But political speculation, both a science and a sport, is up and running about that particular race and who will run — whether it’s the party kingpins, next-generation hopefuls or promising state governors. Multiple straw polls and big league surveys have already come and gone this year ranking potential match-ups and favorites.

Now comes a new Quinnipiac poll which finds that 49% of U.S. adults think that former President Donald Trump will make a run for the White House in 2024. That includes 61% of Republicans, 48% of those all-important independents and 30% of Democrats.

Another 33% of the respondents think that President Biden will seek reelection three years from now. That opinion is shared by 18% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 41% of Democrats.

So is there a long-shot chance the 2020 combatants could face off again? The findings go a little further, though.

“Americans were asked about whether they’d be more or less likely to vote for a candidate who was endorsed by Donald Trump. Overall, 19% say they would be more likely to vote for the candidate, 41% say less likely, and 37% say it doesn’t make a difference. Among Republicans, 54% say they will be more likely to vote for the candidate, 34% say it doesn’t make a difference, and 6% say less likely,” stated the poll analysis.

“Americans were asked about whether they’d be more or less likely to vote for a candidate who was endorsed by Joe Biden. Overall, 16% say they would be more likely to vote for the candidate, 29% say less likely, and 53% say it doesn’t make a difference. Among Democrats, 42% say they will be more likely to vote for the candidate, 53% say it doesn’t make a difference, and 3% say less likely.”

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults from July 27 to Aug. 2.

YANG HAS A SAY

Democratic entrepreneur Andrew Yang — who launched back-to-back campaigns for U.S. president and mayor of New York City in recent years — has not given up on national matters. He has a new book arriving Oct. 5 and the title explains much.

“Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy” is intended as a blueprint, the author says, for moving beyond the “era of institutional failure” and other woes.

“Yang introduces us to the various ‘priests of the decline’ of America, including politicians whose incentives have become divorced from the people they supposedly serve,” publisher Crown says in advance notes.

“Inspired by his experience running for office and as an entrepreneur, and by ideas drawn from leading thinkers, Yang offers a series of solutions, including data rights, ranked-choice voting, and fact-based governance empowered by modern technology, writing that ‘there is no cavalry’ — and it’s up to us,” the Crown notes advise.

WHAT ELSE IS OUT THERE

The Green Party has its own ideas for a proper agenda in the U.S.

“More than 110 Green, community, labor and faith groups recently released a letter urging President Biden and Congressional Democratic leaders to fund a 10-year, $42 trillion ecosocialist Green New Deal far larger than the $3.5 trillion stimulus package target pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,” the Green Party said in a letter to its supporters that was shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Sen. Schumer says he intends to bring his $3.5 trillion economic stimulus package up for an initial vote before the August recess. It will need only 50 votes in the Senate. We need to urge the Democrats to support a much more robust climate investment — this may be our last best chance for game-changing funding, with the GOP likely regaining control of at least one house in 2022,” the Greens concluded.And of course, that August recess is on many minds at the moment.

The lengthy letter itself contained 14 substantial paragraphs and was signed by such organizations as the Climate Reality Project, Granny Peace Brigade, Iowa Green Party, Liberty Tree Foundation for the Democratic Revolution, Puget Sound Socialist Party and Save the Pine Bush.

“This is America’s last opportunity to avoid climate chaos. President Biden, we need bold leadership from you and Congress that puts the needs of the many ahead of the wealth of the few. A Green New Deal is the path to jobs, peace and a livable future,” the letter concluded.

A BONGINO MOMENT

Some weekend programming of note: Fox News weekend host Dan Bongino will interview former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The name of Mr. Bongino’s show is “Unfiltered,” by the way. Things get underway at 10 p.m.

The topics of the night will include the Biden administration’s border policy, the coronavirus and some additional news of the day.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of U.S. adults support a congressional investigation of the U.S. Capitol takeover on Jan. 6; 29% of Republicans, 64% of independents and 91% of Democrats agree.

• 59% overall think that such an investigation will not lead to any “significant policy changes”; 72% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 48% of Democrats agree.

• 57% overall say the Jan. 6 event was “an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten”; 17% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 94% of Democrats agree.

• 38% overall say too much is being made of the event and “it is time to move on”; 75% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Quinnipiac University poll of 1,290 U.S, adults conducted July 27-Aug. 2.

