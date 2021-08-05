President Biden declared a deportation amnesty for residents of Hong Kong who are in the U.S., saying Thursday that arrests and persecution by the Chinese government are putting people in danger and they deserve a “safe haven.”

The move, known officially as deferred enforced departure, means those here illegally or on legal visas but would soon have to return home, can stay without fear of being deported. They also can be granted work permits to support themselves while here.

“Offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong furthers United States interests in the region,” Mr. Biden said in announcing the move. “The United States will not waiver in our support of people in Hong Kong.”

The move is the latest in a string of deportation amnesties the Biden team has initiated or extended, covering hundreds of thousands of people.

Mr. Biden said the trigger for his Hong Kong amnesty is an ongoing crackdown by the People’s Republic of China on Hong Kong, which, though now a part of China, was supposed to be permitted special autonomy.

Instead, the president said, there’s been a steady erosion, with Hong Kong’s police making political arrests and protesters facing charges of sedition and terrorism.

“Over the last year, the PRC has continued its assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press,” Mr. Biden said.

The amnesty lasts 18 months, though it can be extended — and indeed most of the temporary deportation amnesties on the books have been routinely extended.

Some Central Americans have been living in the U.S. under temporary protections for more than two decades, dating back to earthquakes and hurricanes that struck the region in 1999 and 2001.

Deferred enforced departure is considered a foreign policy tool, used by presidents to send a message about unrest in another country, as well as to protect people.

Former President Trump used the same deferred enforced departure powers to protect tens of thousands of Venezuelans from deportation.

The Biden administration converted that into Temporary Protected Status, a similar amnesty that is issued by Homeland Security.

The White House didn’t say how many Hong Kong residents it expects to be eligible for the new relief.

