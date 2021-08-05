President Biden nominated two openly LGBTQ women to federal court seats on Thursday, making history as he aims to create a more diverse judiciary.

The president tapped Judge Beth Robinson, who currently serves on the Vermont Supreme Court, to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.

She has represented LGBTQ individuals in civil rights cases that led to same-sex civil unions being legalized in Vermont.

If confirmed, Judge Robinson will be the first openly LGBTQ female on a federal circuit court.

Attorney Charlotte Sweeney, who is a partner at Sweeney & Bechtold, was nominated to the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

According to the White House, Ms. Sweeney will become the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on a federal district court west of the Mississippi once she’s confirmed by the Senate.

In addition to his historic nominations, Mr. Biden nominated Magistrate Judge Mary Katherine Dimke to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington and John P. Howard III to the D.C. Court of Appeals. Mr. Howard is currently an administrative law judge for the D.C. Office of Administrative Hearings.

The nominations fulfill a promise from the president to make the federal bench more diverse.

He’s made 35 nominations to the judiciary since taking office in January.

