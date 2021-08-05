Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department is investigating the city of Phoenix and its police department over charges of racism and other forms of abuse.

The DOJ wants to find out whether the Phoenix Police Department is engaging in discriminatory policing, retaliating against people for activities protected by the First Amendment, and illegally seizing belongings from homeless people.

Investigators say they are planning to assess all types of use of force by city police officers, as well as the city and police department’s methods for responding to those with disabilities.

“The investigation will include a comprehensive review of PhxPD policies, training, supervision, and force investigations, as well as PhxPD’s systems of accountability, including misconduct complaint intake, investigation, review, disposition, and discipline,” the Justice Department said in a press release.

Officials are also planning to contact local residents and community groups “to learn about their experiences” with Phoenix police.

“When we conduct pattern or practice investigations to determine whether the Constitution or federal law has been violated, our aim is to promote transparency and accountability … This increases public trust, which in turn increases public safety,” Mr. Garland said. “We know that law enforcement shares these goals.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.