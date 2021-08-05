The Democratic-controlled New York state Assembly is warning Gov. Andrew Cuomo that its impeachment probe is almost complete, and it’s giving him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide any evidence in his defense.

The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee told Mr. Cuomo’s lawyers in a letter that the legislative body “will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client.” It said the governor has until 5 p.m. next Friday to produce any “additional evidence.”

Assemblyman Charles Lavine, Nassau Democrat, and his committee started their impeachment investigation in March. The probe took on fresh urgency on Tuesday, when state Attorney General Letitia James released a report corroborating allegations of sexual harassment by 11 women against the governor.

The committee is expected to meet on Monday to determine its next steps. The Democratic governor has been staying out of the public spotlight since the attorney general’s report was made public.

In addition, at least four district attorneys from various New York jurisdictions have asked for information from the attorney general’s investigation, a signal of potential criminal probes against Mr. Cuomo. Ms. James’ investigation was a civil matter and did not involve criminal charges.

Democratic legislators in the Assembly and in the Senate say they are confident they have enough votes to remove Mr. Cuomo from office. The third-term governor has refused calls from multiple officials in both parties to step down.

