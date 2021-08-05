The State Department has opened an inquiry over a missing $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey that was reportedly given to Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A nearly 90-page list Thursday in the Federal Register includes the Japanese whiskey and numerous other valuable items that were given as gifts to U.S. officials by foreign government sources in 2019.

Federal employees are required by law to report any gifts they receive from foreign sources that are valued at or above $390. They can then purchase those items from the government if they wish.

The listing says Mr. Pompeo, Mr. Trump’s second and last secretary of state, was given the whiskey by the Japanese government on June 24, 2019, but that what happened to it after that is unknown.

“The department is looking into the matter and has an ongoing inquiry,” reads a footnote for the listing.

William Burck, a lawyer for Mr. Pompeo, said the former top diplomat “has no recollection of receiving the bottle of whiskey and does not have any knowledge of what happened to it,” The Hill reported.

“He is also unaware of any inquiry into its whereabouts. He has no idea what the disposition was of this bottle of whiskey,” Mr. Burck said, according to that report.

Mr. Pompeo did not immediately reply to messages from The Washington Times.

The State Department previously stated that Mr. Pompeo was in Saudi Arabia meeting with leaders there on June 24, 2019. He joined Mr. Trump in Japan several days later for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

Gifts to government officials are often received by their staff.

