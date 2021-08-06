Former President Donald Trump used a New York fundraiser Thursday to slam Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a leader with “real problems” after a state report detailed a pattern of sexual harassment by the Democratic governor.

The New York Post reported that Mr. Trump singled out Senate Republican Minority Leader Robert Ortt as a key vote in whether to remove Mr. Cuomo if the state Assembly decides to impeach the governor.

“It’s going to be a hot couple of weeks in Albany,” Mr. Trump said, according to the Post. “Senator Ortt is going to have a great time.”

Mr. Cuomo, he added, “has found himself in an interesting situation.”

The Post account said Mr. Trump didn’t delve deeply into the accusations against Mr. Cuomo during a 45-minute speech in front of 500 guests at the Trump National Golf Course in Briarcliff.

The former president has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women and boasted in a leaked “Access Hollywood” tape that he could grab a woman by the crotch if he wanted.

At the New York dinner, Mr. Trump slammed Mr. Cuomo as “horrible on COVID” and repeated his criticism of the way Mr. Cuomo used the USS Comfort hospital ship that Mr. Trump deployed to New York City in spring 2020, according to the Post.

Mr. Trump also encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, “because I don’t want to see anything bad happen to my people,” and praised the son of his former personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, Andrew, as “one of the best political golfers.”

Andrew Giuliani is running for governor on the GOP side.

“We’re going to have a Republican governor,” Mr. Trump said.

