Rising tensions sparked by the rise of Russian military activity is apparently prompting the U.S. military to keep control of six bases in Germany and Belgium that were to have been turned over to the host nations.

The closure of the bases was part of the general winding down of U.S. military operations in Europe following the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to the U.S. Army command that oversees operations in Europe and Africa, the bases will instead be retained “due to growing requirements in the European theater.”

One of the bases, Coleman Barracks in Mannheim, Germany, was to have been closed in 2010 and turned over to Germany. Other sites in locations throughout Germany targeted for transfer had been announced in 2015 during the Department of Defense’s European Consolidation.

In 2018, growing tensions in Europe caused the Pentagon to initiate a reassessment of the remaining sites in the region, even as President Trump was pushing for a reduction of the American military footprint on the continent.

“Through this assessment, it was found the sites should be retained as the requirements in growth are outpacing facility construction and renovation,” the Army command said in a statement.

Coleman Barracks is part of the Army’s pre-positioned stock and is responsible for the storage and maintenance of more than 800 armored vehicles that would be used by troops arriving from the United States in the event of hostilities.

“The retention of Coleman Barracks will provide easier access for [regionally deployed forces] due to its close proximity to the Autobahn, as well as rail and barge loading facilities,” Army officials said.

One of the bases, Daumerie Caserne, provides services for U.S. military troops supporting NATO headquarters in Belgium. Under the new plan, it will be used to support an intermediate staging base and aid in operations for personnel arriving into Europe.

