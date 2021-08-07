President Biden on Saturday made a last-minute push for senators to pass his $1 trillion infrastructure package as the upper house moves toward a vote.

Hailing the spending plan as a “once-in-a-generation investment, Mr. Biden declared the package would create two million jobs over the next decade.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure deal is a historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” Mr. Biden wrote on Twitter. “It will create good-paying, union jobs repairing our roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes, and building energy transmission lines.”

“We can’t afford not to do it,” the president added.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr. Biden said the spending package was critical to the nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“We can’t just build back to the way things were before COVID-19, we have to build back better,” Mr. Biden wrote. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better plan will grow our economy, and create an average of 2 million good-paying jobs every year over the next decade.”

The pair of tweets come as Democrats hunt for the critical 60 votes needed to advance the plan. Democrats need at least 10 Republicans to vote in favor of advancing the measure past a filibuster. More votes would likely follow.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has allowed the bill to advance. However, several Republican senators are said to be on the fence when they convene Saturday afternoon.

Former President Trump railed against the package Saturday, calling the bill “a disgrace” and blasting Mr. McConnell for not negotiating a better deal.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.