Rep. Sharice Davids is the latest lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

The Kansas Democrat revealed the diagnosis on Friday, saying she tested for the virus after undergoing an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers,” Ms. Davids said in a statement. “I know things could have been much worse for me without it.”

The two-term lawmaker, who represents parts of Kansas City, said she experienced mild symptoms of the virus, but did not identify whether she had contracted the delta variant.

Ms. Davids’s diagnosis follows recent reports of Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, and GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina also contracting breakthrough COVID-19 infections, despite their full vaccination status.

Mr. Graham said he tested positive for the virus on Monday, after gathering with a handful of Senate colleagues on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat.

Mr. Manchin and other senators who were present have said they tested negative for the virus.

Mr. Graham credited having gotten vaccinated for the reduced severity of his symptoms.

Since contracting the virus, Mr. Graham also said he has urged former President Donald Trump to encourage his base to get the shot.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” Mr. Graham said. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

Mr. Norman also cited getting the vaccine for his mild symptoms, saying on Thursday that he would work remotely for the next 10 days while quarantining.

Mr. Norman is currently also engaged in a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a $500 masking fine he received in May, which he argues is unconstitutional.

Mr. Norman is joined by GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in his legal battle.

