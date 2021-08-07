Live Nation, the largest concert promotion company in the U.S., will let performers limit attendance to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show proof of a recent negative test result.

“Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told employees in a letter Friday.

“We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated,” Mr. Rapino added. “That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”

Live Nation will accordingly require that all of its U.S. employees be vaccinated in order to enter its events, venues of offices, where permitted by law, starting Oct. 4, Mr. Rapino said in the letter.

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” Live Nation‘s CEO told his staff.

While the concert industry suffered greatly last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, several major touring acts have just recently hit the road again for the first time since the outbreak started.

Tens of thousands of concertgoers attended the annual Lollapalooza festival in Chicago last weekend, and Live Nation required each of them to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result.

More than 90% of the people attending Lollapalooza were fully vaccinated, Live Nation Entertainment CFO Joe Berchtold told investors during a second-quarter earnings call earlier this week on Tuesday.

Live Nation has already sold around 14 million tickets for concerts scheduled in 2022, the company said in its quarterly earnings report.

Twenty states currently prohibit asking for or requiring proof of vaccination, Billboard reported Friday.

Nationwide, about 50% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccines greatly lower the likelihood of getting sick or dying from COVID-19. Doctors worry they do not stop people from spreading the virus, however, especially the more contagious delta variant.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.