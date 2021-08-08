Former President Donald Trump still holds sway over the political marketplace and Democrats know that. They’re nervous about it, even paranoid.

Mr. Trump’s been out of office for almost seven months — and in no way took the typical route of most former presidents who linger on the sidelines and write a book. This former president is busy, and still sparks significant media coverage and commentary.

“One of the residual effects of last year’s chaotic election is the palpable fear of former President Trump that still haunts the Democrats. Their congressional antics, from the absurd post-election impeachment to the parodic House investigation into the Jan. 6 ‘insurrection,’ confirm that they are still very much afraid of the man they ostensibly defeated last November,” writes David Catron, a columnist for The American Spectator.

“This has nothing to do with any threat that Trump or his supporters pose to the republic, as media alarmists insist. The actual source of Democratic trepidation can be found in their lackluster performance in the 2020 presidential and congressional elections combined with Trump’s clear intention to become very much involved in boosting Republicans in next year’s midterms,” he continues.

Mr. Catron stresses the numbers.

President Biden “didn’t win a popular vote landslide as the Democrats still claim. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) totals, he won 81,268,924 of 158,383,403 ballots cast. In other words, 77,114,479 people voted for Trump or one of the third-party candidates. That nearly 49% of the voters cast ballots against Biden, despite the unprecedented support he received from the media and Big Tech, cannot fail to worry rational Democrats,” he noted.

“When the Democrats regained control of the House in 2018, they should have consolidated their position by working with then-President Trump and the GOP Senate to accomplish something positive for the American people. Instead, they decided that their raison d’etre was the destruction of the Bad Orange Man. Now that they are barely clinging to thin majorities in Congress and encumbered by a deeply dysfunctional White House, Trump is coming after them,” Mr. Catron concludes.

PHOBIA MEDIA

It is of note that the press has covered Democratic “fear” of Donald Trump off and on for several years.

“As Trump vanquishes his GOP challengers and climbs in the polls, defying all political gravity, the glee is turning to unease for many Democrats who worry that the general election could turn into a nasty and unpredictable house of horrors,” noted MSNBC analysts Alex Seitz-Wald and Benjy Sarlin.

The date of publication was Feb. 26, 2016.

ALREADY PREPARING

The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, has organized some serious training for volunteer campaign workers well in advance of the midterm election, set for Nov. 8, 2022 — which is 456 days away, as of Monday.

“Our team just launched our Organizing Everywhere volunteer teams. We’re getting folks online and on the ground all across the country to make sure that Democrats everywhere have the resources and volunteer power that they need to win big in the midterm elections,” the Democrats said in an emailed outreach.

“Because, if we learned anything from the last election cycle, it’s that organizing early makes all the difference,” the organization said.

STEEPLE CHASE

Construction of houses of worship plunged in the U.S. over the past 20 years even as building boomed in most categories, reports Sam Ro, in an economic analysis for Axios Markets.

“Why it matters: Construction spending is one lens for examining what society values — and what we’re investing in. Construction on religious facilities hit a record-low annualized rate of $3 billion in June — a 66% decline from the $9 billion record high in August 2003, according to Census data,” Mr. Ro says.

He found that building on amusement and recreation facilities surged 42% from $8 billion to $11 billion over the same period. Schools, offices, and sewage and waste facilities also enjoyed rising spending,” the analyst advises.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

Thinking of running for office? Here’s some advice.

“Forget Congress, the Senate, or whatever glamorous position you ever fantasized about or not, even president of the United States, if you want to have a serious impact from your work, if, as they say, you want to make a difference, to change this country for the good in the short and long term, run for your local school board,” writes Roger Simon, a columnist for the Epoch Times.

“You would be saving America from turning into the bleakest, socialist-communist state imaginable because that is what our current educational system, K-12, is designed to do and, sadly, has been successful in doing, literally for decades—and it’s only getting worse. You would in the process also be a true revolutionary in the tradition of the Founders of our country in bringing back truth, justice and the American way to our children and our children’s children,” says Mr. Simon.

“Someone has got to do it — the hour is late. But you, dear reader, can save us, especially if we band together — and there are plenty of us to do it,” he notes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 49% of registered U.S. voters say people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are “very responsible” for the recent increases in cases in the U.S.; 35% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 63% of Democrats agree.

• 18% of voters overall say the unvaccinated are “somewhat responsible”; 23% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall say they are “not very responsible”; 11% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

• 15% overall say they are “not at all responsible”; 21% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 9% overall don’t know or have no opinion; 10% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Morning Consult/Politico poll of 1,998 registered U.S. voters conducted July 31-Aug. 2.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper @HarperBulletin

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.