Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will visit southern Texas later this week, giving him a close-up look at the deteriorating conditions on the border.

The department said he will meet with “local officials and community leaders” as well as talk with “DHS frontline workforce” employees during his Thursday trip.

The goal is to “receive operational updates,” the department said.

Mr. Mayorkas shepherded Vice President Kamala Harris on her border trip in June, but things have worsened since then, with the numbers of illegal immigrants — including the most vulnerable juveniles traveling without parents — soaring to new highs.

The number of juveniles in government-run shelters topped 15,000 according to the latest data Monday — the first time it’s been over that threshold since mid-June.

Death rates are also rising as migrants perish in car crashes or drownings or die of exposure. And with the coronavirus worsening Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says migrants have become a significant vector for spread of COVID-19.

