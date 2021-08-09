ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Assembly committee that is expected to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was meeting Monday, as the governor’s inner circle crumbles and a former assistant went public with details of his alleged sexual harassment.

The legislators will meet in Albany for updates on the impeachment probe of Mr. Cuomo, who faces a Friday deadline to offer any information in his defense against the accusations of 11 women. The committee said it is “nearing completion” of its investigation.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine, Nassau Democrat, said the committee will consider the attorney general’s report as well as the panel’s own information.

“As early as later this month, we will discuss the evidence publicly in an open and transparent manner,” Mr. Lavine said before the committee went into a closed session.

Most of the Democrat-heavy state Assembly is in favor of impeaching Mr. Cuomo, who has refused to resign but hasn’t been seen in public since state Attorney General Letitia James released a report last week stating that the governor violated state and federal law.

As the impeachment process closes in on the governor, top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa resigned late Sunday. She said the past two years working for Mr. Cuomo “have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

Mr. Cuomo also was hit Monday with a new TV interview of Brittany Commisso, his executive assistant who accuses the governor of groping her breast and behind and kissing her on the lips.

“The governor needs to be held accountable,” Ms. Commisso told “CBS This Morning” and the Times-Union of Albany. “What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.”

She filed a criminal complaint against Mr. Cuomo last week, becoming the first woman to do so.

The governor has denied that he harassed anyone, saying it’s his nature to hug and kiss people. His lawyers said last week that Ms. James’ probe “ambushed” the governor.

If Mr. Cuomo were impeached and removed from office, Democratic Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become governor.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.