The Taliban took control Monday of a sixth provincial capital in Afghanistan, according to regional media, capping off a whirlwind weekend offensive that has left the U.S.-backed government in Kabul reeling.

Taliban fighters Monday morning overran Aibak, capital of the northern province of Samangan, Al-Jazeera and other outlets reported. Over the past several days, the insurgent group also has seized the provincial capitals of Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, Taloqan, Zaranj, and Sheberghan.

Afghan officials dispute the notion that some of those capitals have entirely fallen, with government troops still stationed in parts of the cities and fierce fighting still raging in the area.

But Taliban fighters reportedly control the majority of each city and have control of key buildings such as police departments and government headquarters.

In Aibak, the Taliban takeover appears virtually complete. Samangan’a deputy provincial governor told Al-Jazeera on Monday morning that the Taliban is in “full control” of the city.

The rapid Taliban military offensive — which is moving faster than virtually anyone expected — coincides with the withdrawal of all U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan. The exit will be completed by Aug. 31.

President Biden has stood by the decision to withdraw despite the deteriorating security situation inside Afghanistan and growing fears that al Qaeda or other terrorist groups could once again use the country as a base of operations to target the U.S. and its allies.

Even as the Taliban rampage continues, Biden administration officials are publicly urging the insurgent group to focus on political negotiations.

“If the Taliban claim to want international legitimacy, continued attacks are not going to get them closer to the legitimacy they wish for,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul tweeted late Sunday. “They should devote their energy to the #PeaceProcess, not a military campaign. #CeasefireNow.”

Despite the military withdrawal, the U.S. is maintaining an embassy in Kabul that will be guarded by hundreds of Marines. American military personnel also are playing a role in securing the strategically vital international airport in Kabul.

The U.S. also is carrying out periodic airstrikes against Taliban forces, but those strikes haven’t been enough to stop the Taliban advance on major population centers. Afghan officials say the U.S. must ramp up its air support immediately or more of the country is at serious risk of falling.

“We need close air support,” a senior Afghan security official told CNN over the weekend. “Things are getting nasty.”

