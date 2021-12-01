The Biden administration on Wednesday called racism a public health threat that must be addressed in order to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The declaration was included in the administration’s new HIV/AIDS strategy, which details how the government plans to fight the virus over the next three years. It was updated Wednesday in recognition of World AIDS Day.

“This strategy recognizes racism as a serious public health threat,” a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call to discuss the administration’s efforts to end HIV/AIDS.

The new strategy alleges that “structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching and unacceptable.”

African Americans account for a higher proportion of new HIV infections, compared to other races and ethnicities, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although Black people make up about 13% of the U.S. population, they account for roughly 42% of new HIV infections, the CDC says.

Latinos accounted for about 25% of new HIV infections, but make up about 18.5% of the U.S. population.

Overall, more than 36 million people across the globe, including 700,000 in the U.S., died of HIV/AIDS over the past 40 years.

In a bid to address the racial disparities, the new strategy requires officials to focus on the needs of disproportionately impacted communities; promote racial justice initiatives to reduce stigmas associated with HIV and boost job opportunities for people living with or at risk of HIV.

Earlier this year, the CDC declared racism a serious public health threat and said it would take action to address the issue. In particular, the CDC said communities of color had been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

