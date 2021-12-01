Former Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Wednesday it is a “foregone conclusion” that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is present in the U.S. however vaccinated persons shouldn’t rearrange their lives.

“I’m not changing anything. It’s a foregone conclusion that this is here,” Dr. Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I think it’s inevitable we’re going to find a case here in the U.S. That doesn’t mean it’s spreading at any appreciable level. And I’m not convinced yet that this new variant is more contagious, more virulent and is spreading more aggressively than delta, or that it’s going to out-compete delta.”

Delta is a fast-moving variant of the coronavirus that is dominant in the U.S. and many other countries.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel spooked the markets Tuesday by saying he expects a “material drop” in vaccine effectiveness against the new omicron variant, given its mutations.

Others, including Dr. Gottlieb and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, say they are hopeful that any erosion of protection will be modest, given the robust antibody response from a vaccine series plus a booster.

“There’s a high degree of confidence that efficacy is going to be preserved here,” said Dr. Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, a rival vaccine maker. “Will it be the same 95%? Perhaps not, but you will still have a meaningful amount of efficacy.”

Dr. Gottlieb said he does have concerns about people who choose to travel abroad for the holidays amid the omicron scare, though not because they might come into contact with the variant.

“My concern would be getting stuck outside the country,” he said. “Either you get COVID while you’re traveling, unfortunately even a mild case or an asymptomatic case, and you can’t get back inside the U.S. or get stuck in some kind of quarantine situation. So I’d be very mindful that if you’re going to leave the country, have a plan B, be prepared to stay there, or get in touch with medical personnel if you do get stuck.”

