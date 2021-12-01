UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) – A Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years after he was found guilty in a fatal shooting in 2018, officials said.

According to a news release from the State’s Attorney Office in Prince George’s County, a jury heard evidence that Tavon Barnes, 20, used a semi-automatic handgun to kill Abdul Thomas, who was found in an apartment building stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witness testimony established that Barnes shot the victim during a drug transaction and fled the scene. Prosecutors also said DNA evidence confirmed that Barnes was at the scene. After the shooting, authorities said Barnes fled to New York where he was later arrested and extradited in January 2019.

While awaiting trial in jail, authorities say Barnes made several incriminating recorded telephone calls to intimidate eyewitnesses and prevent them from testifying. Charges were filed against Barnes in that case as well.