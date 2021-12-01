The first case of the omicron variant has been detected in the U.S. in a Californian who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The person is fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms and is improving in self-quarantine.

The California and San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case, along with the CDC, after genomic sequencing at the University of California. All close contacts have tested negative so far.

“We knew that it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron was detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a White House press briefing.

He said people don’t need to change their own behavior but should stick to well-known defenses, starting with vaccination.

Dr. Fauci said to his knowledge, the impacted person did not have a booster shot.

The discovery comes amid burning questions about the omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa and has a series of alarming mutations. That country is seeing a rapid increase in new cases but the new variant also has popped up in around 20 other countries, prompting cries that President Biden’s travel restriction on South Africa and surrounding countries is punitive.

Dr. Fauci said it was a temporary measure to buy time after cases seemed to be concentrated in southern Africa. Drugmakers are trying to understand whether the variant can’t puncture through vaccines.

“We’re really very early in the process,” he said.

The doctor, fielding questions from the podium, did not endorse calls for a vaccine or testing requirement on domestic flights. Rather, he said it is most important for the millions of people who haven’t been vaccinated to come forward, and for those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster after six months.

Dr. Fauci also said he understands that people are worried about omicron on the cusp of holiday gatherings.

He said smaller gatherings of fully vaccinated persons should be OK but that mixed, public settings are more difficult to gauge, so he recommended mask-wearing where possible.

