An evangelical Christian ministry is asking the Supreme Court to take up its four-year-old defamation lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center, arguing that the “actual-malice” standard established in the court’s landmark New York Times v. Sullivan case should be tossed.

D. James Kennedy Ministries (DJKM), the namesake of the late pastor of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, sued the SPLC in 2017 after the Birmingham, Alabama-based organization designated the media ministry as a “hate group.” The ministry says it is far from a hate group and preaches biblical messages, including the tenet that marriage was created to be between a man and a woman.

Lower courts have rejected the ministry’s claims, citing the 1964 “actual-malice” standard set in Sullivan. That decision states that public figures must prove such malice for a defamation case to proceed.

But DJKM says it’s time for that standard to be changed, pointing out that several current justices have questioned the ruling.

“We think the importance of this case rests on the fact that the Southern Poverty Law Center’s approach of creating their own definition of what constitutes a ‘hate group’ is in itself, a denial of due process,” Frank Wright, DJKM’s president, said in a telephone interview.

“The malice standard is literally unprovable. You can’t look into the soul of someone and say that you’ve seen that they did this act with malice.”

In its filing, DJKM’s attorneys say the Sullivan decision creates “a more-often-than-not insurmountable bar for a public figure to plead and prove a defamation claim” that goes against “the correct, original understanding of the First Amendment.”

Republican-appointed Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch have written that it’s time for the Supreme Court to revisit Sullivan, a position also taken by Obama-appointed Justice Elena Kagan when she was a law professor as well as Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. “when he was working within the government,” noted lawyer Lawyer David Gibbs III, whose National Center for Life & Liberty represents DJKM.

“I believe our case is a perfect opportunity for them to make a decision. … We believe that being called a hate group is absolutely contrary to both what we are and the teaching of the Bible and the doctrines of the church and the ministry,” Mr. Gibbs said.

Mr. Wright, a veteran of Christian broadcasting who is a former president of the District-based National Religious Broadcasters trade group, said he hopes a Supreme Court consideration of DJKM’s case would lead to a more equitable standard for defamation cases.

“In a system of laws like ours, there ought to be a remedy for those who rampantly, willfully, deliberately try to destroy those with whom they disagree,” he said. “That’s a public statement made by the president of the SPLC, [who] said, ‘We’d like to destroy every group listed on our hate map.’”

A spokeswoman for the Southern Poverty Law Center did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Both DJKM and the Coral Ridge Church received threats after the SPLC designation, with the church having to spend “probably hundreds of thousands of dollars” on enhanced security, Mr. Wright said. The broadcast ministry is a separate corporation from Coral Ridge, he said, but the groups share a campus.

“We’ve had to remove all signage, the church has had to pay for a police officer to be posted at the church every day,” Mr. Wright said. He said Coral Ridge operates a 900-student Christian academy across the street from the church campus and remains concerned that the SPLC designation could attract “perhaps unstable minds” who would want to harm the facility or its people.

That concern is not without precedent, however. In August 2012, Floyd Lee Corkins II, shot a security guard at the downtown D.C. headquarters of the conservative Family Research Council. Corkins said he was influenced by the SPLC’s designation of the Family Research Council as a “hate group.” A federal judge sentenced Corkins to 25 years in prison.

DISCLOSURE: In 1999, the Rev. D. James Kennedy wrote the foreword to reporter Mark A. Kellner’s book, “Y2K—Apocalypse or Opportunity?”

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.