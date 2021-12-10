Iran‘s nuclear ambitions topped the list of topics discussed Thursday during high-level talks at the Pentagon between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Benjamin “Benny” Gantz.

Israel has stepped up a campaign to torpedo efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even as the U.S. and other international powers are meeting with Iranian negotiators in Vienna in an effort to salvage the pact. Israel has long opposed the pact with its arch rival in the region, and cheered by President Trump unilaterally repudiated the accord in 2018.

The two former career soldiers also shared their concerns about Tehran’s support for terrorism and its missile program.

“Our dialogue reflected the unparalleled bond between the U.S. and Israel,” Mr. Gantz said. “We discussed ongoing work to ensure Israel’s strategic [qualitative military edge,] including the means to defend ourselves against emerging threats.”

Both leaders highlighted the “tremendous opportunity” that accompanies the expanding normalization agreements and agreed to close defense cooperation between the U.S. and Israel.

“We reviewed shared strategic challenges with an emphasis on the Iranian nuclear threat and the need to deepen our dialogue and cooperation, including on topics of military readiness and stop and face Iran‘s regional aggression,” Mr. Gantz said.

Mr. Austin noted President Biden’s goal of a two-state solution in Israel and urged both sides to refrain from “unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions,” including advancing settlement activity, Pentagon officials said.

A Pentagon spokesman declined comment on news reports that the agenda also would address future military exercises to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power if diplomacy fails.

“We routinely conduct exercises and training with our Israeli counterparts,” chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. “I have nothing to announce or to speak to or to speculate about today.”

