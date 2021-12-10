New York Attorney General Letitia James has decided she will focus on her investigation of former President Donald Trump and his finances instead of seeking higher office.

The Democrat suspended her campaign for governor Thursday and said she will seek reelection to her current post in 2022.

Ms. James, who played a key role in nudging former Gov. Andrew Cuomo out of office over sexual harassment allegations, announced her gubernatorial bid in October but did little to mount an aggressive challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat and the presumed front-runner next year.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” Ms. James said. “I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

She announced her decision shortly after news outlets reported she will seek a deposition from Mr. Trump on Jan. 7 at her New York office.

Her civil investigation is exploring whether the Trump Organization committed fraud by offering different valuations of the same properties to different entities — for instance, low values to property-tax officials and higher values to lenders or to win tax breaks.

Manhattan prosecutors have convened a grand jury as part of a criminal probe into Mr. Trump’s business practices.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys have signaled they will fight Ms. James’ pursuit of a deposition. The ex-president says the investigations are a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

