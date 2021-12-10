The Supreme Court ruled Friday that opponents of Texas’s new abortion law have only a narrow window to challenge it in federal court at this point.

The case did not test the legality or constitutionality of the state law itself. Rather, the decision was about the law’s novel enforcement mechanism, which allows private citizens to sue those who perform abortions in violation of the statute.

The law’s opponents had sued court clerks, state officials and a state judge, arguing they should be blocked from accepting, processing or hearing the challenges for a law they said was illegal.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, delivering the key opinion, said most of those defendants are immune from that kind of lawsuit. But he said the law’s opponents can sue some state officials, including the directors of the nursing board, the pharmacy board and the health and human services commission.

“While this Court’s precedents foreclose some of the petitioners’ claims for relief, others survive,” he wrote.

In a vigorous opinion complaining about the limits, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. suggested the court was ceding its powers.

“The nature of the federal right infringed does not matter; it is the role of the Supreme Court in our constitutional system that is at stake,” he wrote.

Justice Gorsuch was joined in his ruling by four other justices. Chief Justice Roberts led the opposition, though Justice Sonia Sotomayor filed another opinion even more scathing in its complaints, calling the ruling a “dangerous departure.”

The result was a mixed bag for both sides of the dispute, which comes as the high court is simultaneously weighing a separate challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case involving a Mississippi law.

Texas’s law prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But it leaves enforcement “exclusively” to private actors, rather than the state. Those private actors can sue for $10,000 in damages.

That approach avoids the easy challenges that have doomed restrictive state abortion laws in the past, where courts have issued injunctions against the state itself. Instead, the Texas law’s opponents were left to argue that the courts shouldn’t allow the cases to be filed and that the state medical officials shouldn’t be allowed to take disciplinary action.

The state officials are still viable targets for a federal lawsuit, but the court system is not, Justice Gorsuch said, citing longstanding immunity provisions.

Challenges in state courts are still governed by the state’s own law.

And challenges later in the process, once the law is enforced by private lawsuits, are also likely to be brought.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.