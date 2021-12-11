GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down from his role in leading a major U.S. health agency.

Mr. Oz, better known as “Dr. Oz,” slammed Mr. Fauci over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which he has led since 2020.

Mr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has lost the faith and confidence of the American people,” Oz told The New York Post. “It’s time for a new face talking to the American people, one that is more trusted.”

Mr. Oz, a medical doctor and television personality, added that Mr. Fauci “should be held accountable” for misleading Congress and the broader public.

Republicans have attacked Mr. Fauci for his restrictive approach to mitigating the pandemic.

Mr. Fauci also came under fire for telling Congress the National Institutes of Health did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The NIH, however, later backtracked Mr. Fauci’s comments.

Mr. Oz is seeking to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey next year.

Several Republicans and Democrats have entered the race for the critical open seat.

Mr. Oz is joined by David McCormick, a hedge fund CEO for the Republican primary.

Democrats eyeing the seat include U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

