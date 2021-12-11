BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man whose vehicle struck a utility pole had actually been shot while driving and later died, authorities said.

William James Doran, 29, of the Joppatowne section of Harford County, was pronounced dead at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center following the Friday evening accident, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash, and medics on the scene performing CPR on the driver figured out he had been shot in the upper body, the release said. Investigators determined he was driving when he was shot.

No suspect or suspects have been identified. The sheriff’s office was seeking information from the public to obtain more details about what happened.