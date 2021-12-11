Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his kudos to President Biden in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Mr. Netanyahu said it was “important” to acknowledge his victory after former President Donald Trump accused him of betraying him over the congratulations.

“It was important for me to congratulate the incoming president,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

The former prime minister, once considered a strong Trump ally, added that he appreciated Mr. Trump’s “big contribution” to Israel and touted the relationship between his country and the United States.

According to Axios, Mr. Trump was upset over Mr. Netanyahu’s congratulations to the point where it strained their relationship.

“I haven’t spoken to him since,” Mr. Trump said. “F**k him.”

Mr. Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption charges, as he seeks to take back his former position.

Mr. Netanyahu stepped down from the post in June, being succeeded by Naftali Bennett.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.