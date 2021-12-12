G-7 foreign ministers meeting Sunday in England issued a blunt warning to Russia to draw down forces that have massed on Ukraine‘s border, accusing Moscow of trying to intimidate its smaller neighbor and vowing strong joint action if Russia does not relent.

The G-7 powers — the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, joined by the European Union — “are united in our condemnation of Russia’s military build-up and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine,” the ministers said in a statement from Liverpool, England, where they have been meeting for the past two days.

“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law,” the statement added. “Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response.”

President Biden’s two-hour video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week appears to have lowered the crisis atmosphere a bit, but Sunday’s statement was a clear sign the crisis is far from resolved.

U.S. and NATO officials say Russian forces and weapons have been massing near the Ukrainian border in recent months. U.S. intelligence assessments say Mr. Putin has the resources in place to launch an invasion early in the new year if he chooses.

The Kremlin for its part says it is the West that has been bulking up its forces in NATO countries along Russia‘s border, while increasing its military support for Ukraine and refusing to rule out the prospect that Kyiv may one day join the Western military alliance.

Mr. Biden has ruled out for now U.S. troops deploying to help in Ukraine‘s defense but also has balked at Russian demands for a guarantee that Ukraine will never be invited to join NATO.

Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, has been backing a pro-Moscow separatist revolt in eastern Ukraine in a conflict with the central government that has already claimed more than 14,000 military and civilian lives.

Russia says Kyiv has balked at multilateral negotiations designed to resolve the separatist crisis, but the G-7 ministers on Sunday said Russia is to blame for the soaring tensions of recent months.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future,” the statement said. “We commend Ukraine’s posture of restraint.”

• David R. Sands can be reached at dsands@washingtontimes.com.