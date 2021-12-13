The Amazon Web Services outage that disrupted a slew of industries last week was caused by an automated process that overwhelmed its networking devices, according to Amazon.

The interruption of service in the middle of the holiday shopping season caused problems internally as Amazon delivery workers reported difficulty doing their jobs and prominent websites including streaming services Disney+ and Netflix were knocked offline.

Apologizing for the impact the shutdown had on customers, Amazon said in a blog post the problem started at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in its Northern Virginia operations where “an automated activity to scale capacity of one of the AWS services hosted in the main AWS network triggered an unexpected behavior from a large number of clients inside the internal network.”

“This resulted in a large surge of connection activity that overwhelmed the networking devices between the internal network and the main AWS network, resulting in delays for communication between these networks,” said the company on its blog published Friday. “These delays increased latency and errors for services communicating between these networks, resulting in even more connection attempts and retries.”

The timing of the outage in the peak holiday shopping season may cause headaches for Amazon down the road, but the company said it has taken steps to prevent a repeat of last week’s problems. Amazon said it disabled the automated processes causing the overwhelming network activity and will not continue them until it fixes the error.

Amazon‘s tech troubles extended to its monitoring systems, which the company said slowed its ability to understand the extent of the problem. The Seattle-based company said it was working to release a new version of its service health dashboard to help people better understand what is happening in similar situations.

