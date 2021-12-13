“The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 seasons, in the wake of the announcement by TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz that he’s running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Sony Pictures Television confirmed Monday it is discontinuing “The Dr. Oz Show” and replacing it with a spinoff cooking show to be hosted by the candidate’s daughter, Daphne Oz. “The Dr. Oz Show” will end on Jan. 14.

Dr. Oz, 61, announced his candidacy last month for the GOP nomination for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

He rose to prominence on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” before launching “The Dr. Oz Show” in 2009. The show won nine Daytime Emmys and was renewed to continue for a 14th season before Dr. Oz announced his Senate bid.

His candidacy prompted TV stations in Pennsylvania and neighboring states to drop the show due to the equal-time rule of the Federal Communications Commission, which requires stations to give similar airtime opportunities to rival political candidates who request it.

The new spinoff show will be titled “The Good Dish,” and will feature “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons, and chef Jamika Pessoa, who will join Daphne Oz as hosts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

