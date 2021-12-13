Georgetown University said Monday that a member of its community is one of the four confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the District.

The person was not identified as a student, faculty member or staffer. The person has not been on campus since before Thanksgiving other than to get a COVID-19 test done, the university said.

The person is fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and recently returned from domestic travel, Dr. Ranit Mishori, chief public health officer for Georgetown University, said in an online letter.

“At this time, there is no indication that transmission occurred on our campus,” Dr. Mishori said.

The D.C. Department of Health on Sunday confirmed four unrelated cases of the omicron variant among residents:

• An adult female who traveled to Florida and New York and was fully vaccinated. She was eligible for a booster dose but hadn’t received it yet.

• An adult female who traveled during Thanksgiving to Maryland. She had been fully vaccinated but her booster vaccine status is unknown.

• An adult male who was fully vaccinated with no known travel. His booster vaccine status is unknown.

• An adult female who traveled during the Thanksgiving holiday to Virginia. She had been fully vaccinated, but her booster vaccine status is unknown.

