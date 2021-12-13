JAKARTA, Indonesia — A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake has struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island, and the country’s meteorological agency is warning that tsunami waves are possible.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake on Tuesday hit at a depth of 11.5 miles under the sea, and was located 74 miles north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.