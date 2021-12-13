NEWS AND OPINION:

Well, here is a helpful suggestion.

“Someone should tell the mainstream media that Donald Trump is no longer president,” writes Stephen Kruiser, an associate editor and media columnist for PJ Media.

Some members of the press can’t shake the Trump coverage habit, which typically involved outrage, insults, provocative headlines and talk of “orange man.” It began when Mr. Trump announced in 2015 his intent to run for the White House and still continues, despite the fact that Mr. Trump has been out of office for 328 days.

Coverage continues to blame the former president for all sorts of things, including President Biden’s weak approval ratings.

Others “demonize” Mr. Trump’s followers, Mr. Kruiser pointed out.

“What’s really going on here is that the Democrats know that they can’t run on anything that Biden is doing, so they have to keep running against Donald Trump. It reeks of desperation, and I think that they’re about to find out that the anti-Trump tantrums have a shelf life that isn’t as long as they thought. Their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are toiling feverishly to convince the low-info types that Trump’s bogeyman under the bed powers are growing exponentially,” Mr. Kruiser said.

“Good luck with that. No matter how hard you look, he’s not there anymore. But it’s fun to watch them sweat the fact that he might one day be back,” he added.

‘SO THAT’S WHAT SHE’S BEEN DOING’

Several news organizations often wonder what official duties have been assigned to Vice President Kamala D. Harris, and where she happens to be while taking care of her assignments.

“Conservatives have been having a field day with the ‘Where’s Kamala?’ talk, but maybe there’s a perfectly simple explanation for her scarcity. And Katie Pavlich may have just figured it out,” said Twitchy.com.

Media outlets have noticed that Ms. Harris has redecorated her office in the White House, choosing pale blue for the walls, some sleek white sofas, an abstract painting or two and a handsome gray rug, plus a nice coffee table.

“Oh, so that’s what she’s been doing,” tweeted Ms. Pavlich, who is editor of Townhall.com.

She also cited an in-depth article by the San Francisco Chronicle that states: “Kamala Harris has redecorated the VP’s office / Here’s the meaning behind her choices.”

THE GIPPER GIFT

As of Tuesday, Christmas is just 11 days away.

“Still looking for the perfect gift idea?” asks the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute.

The non-profit organization suggests giving a gift membership to the group that includes free admission to the Reagan Library and museum, discounts and other benefits. The price starts at $35.

“With your gift, you will also support our mission to preserve and promote the principles of President Reagan,” advised John D. Heubusch, executive director of the amazing complex in Simi Valley, California.

Find the information at Reaganfoundation.org under the “Support Us” heading.

PELOSI ON THE RUN

Press coverage in recent weeks had suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was going to honor a previous vow made in 2018 to retire by 2022, and step aside. Coverage hinted that a “Pelosi retirement watch” was underway, suggesting she was ready to join the 19 other Democrats who have left office for various reasons.

Well forget that.

Now the friendly media is buzzing over a CNN revelation revealing that Mrs. Pelosi — who turns 82 in March — is indeed running again and eyeing a leadership role. How will she fare? One observer has a prediction.

“Nancy Pelosi is the most unpopular politician in the country and will be an anchor around the campaign of every single vulnerable Democrat. The midterms will put an end to this power-drunk politician’s speakership whether she likes it or not,” said Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

What about her favorability ratings, though? The YouGov poll, which has tracked Mrs. Pelosi’s ratings since 2017, currently reveals that 57% of U.S. adults give her an unfavorable review; 38% give the speaker a thumbs up while 10% don’t know.

The poll of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted Dec. 4-7.

EASY CHOICE: TEXAS OVER CALIFORNIA

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey already operates a dozen of his namesake restaurants in the U.S. Now the British chef plans to open another 75 restaurants in America over the next five years.

In conjunction with this major development, Mr. Ramsey has now relocated his substantial headquarters from California to Texas.

So why did Mr. Ramsey choose the Lone Star State over the Golden State? For one thing, there are plenty of chefs and restaurant support staff available in Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The tax policies in Texas, however, clinched the deal. Texas imposes no corporate income tax, while California’s corporate tax rate now stands at 8.8%.

“The cost of living adjustment is pretty substantial,” Norman Abdalla, CEO of Gordon Ramsey North America, told the news organization.

POLL DU JOUR

• 50% of U.S. adults say there has not been a concerted effort to take “Christ” out of Christmas; 26% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 72% of Democrats agree.

• 40% of Hispanics, 52% of Whites, 55% of Blacks, 52% of men and 48% of women also agree.

• 37% of U.S. adults overall say there has been a concerted effort to take “Christ” out of Christmas; 66% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 39% of Hispanics, 39% of Whites and 24% of Blacks, 39% of men and 37% of women also agree.

• 13% overall don’t know the answer; 8% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 21% of Hispanics, 9% of Whites, 21% of Blacks, 9% of men and 16% of women also agree.

SOURCE: A Fairleigh Dickinson University poll of 802 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-16 and released Dec. 1.

