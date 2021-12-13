Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to file for reelection and make a bid to retain her position as leader of the House Democrats after next year’s midterm elections, according to a new report.

The California Democrat plans to run in San Francisco’s 12th Congressional District, where she is likely to win her 18th term.

Mrs. Pelosi has won the district overwhelmingly in recent cycles.

According to CNN, sources close to Mrs. Pelosi, 81, said she is not ruling out the possibility of attempting to remain in leadership beyond 2022, despite a commitment on her part in 2018 that she would step down as leader in 2022.

There’s no guarantee that Mrs. Pelosi would serve another term as speaker: According to a new CNBC All-America Economic survey, Republicans currently hold a 10-point advantage on the generic midterm ballot.

The Washington Times reached out to Mrs. Pelosi’s office and did not hear back.

The filing dates for California congressional candidates open Feb. 14 and close March 11. Three Democrats and two Republicans have already announced intentions to run in the June 7 primary.

Mrs. Pelosi is a key fundraiser for her party and has already raised more than $9 million for her own campaign war chest, while the Democratic Party PAC she runs has raised over $14 million this cycle.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg called Mrs. Pelosi “the most unpopular politician in the country,” and she “will be an anchor around the campaign of every single vulnerable Democrat. The midterms will put an end to this power-drunk politician’s speakership whether she likes it or not.”

Mrs. Pelosi also has opposition in her own party — and she promised three years ago, after Democrats retook control of the House, that she would serve no more than four more years atop the caucus.

“This proposal, which was developed by Members who care about the institution of the House of Representatives, would provide that Members in senior leadership positions can serve 3 terms with an additional term with two-thirds support of the Caucus,” she said in a statement at the time. “It would include the two terms of the Democratic Majority from 2007 to 2011.”

“I am comfortable with the proposal, and it is my intention to abide by it whether it passes or not,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

The proposal was brought before the Democratic Caucus for a vote and passed on Feb. 15, 2019.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.