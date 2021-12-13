A sailor is getting a first court hearing this week at the U.S. Navy’s base in San Diego, California, over allegations that he started the fire in July 2020 that resulted in the total loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship.

The loss of the ship, and the shortcomings exposed as the crew tried to extinguish the blaze, have become another black eye for the service. Some three dozen Navy personnel — including five admirals and the ship’s commander and executive officer — have been faulted in the subsequent investigation for the ship’s condition and lack of preparation to fight the blaze. The two-day hearing began Monday afternoon in California.

According to court documents in the case, Seaman Apprentice Ryan Mays, 20, is charged with willfully hazarding a vessel, a violation of Article 110 under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and aggravated arson, a violation of Article 126.

Somewhat similar to a civilian grand jury hearing, the Navy’s preliminary hearing will determine how the case goes forward — whether to convene a court-martial, handle the matter administratively, or dismiss the charges outright — following a recommendation to Vice Admiral Stephen T. Koehler, commander of the Third Fleet.

The ship was undergoing an extended maintenance period at Naval Base San Diego when the fire broke out. Seaman Apprentice Mays, a Bonhomme Richard crewmember, denied any involvement and said he helped battle the blaze. According to the search warrant affidavit in the case, he told investigators that he was “being set up.”

His lead civilian defense attorney, Gary Barthel, has not commented on this week’s proceedings, but made clear over the summer that Seaman Mays intended to contest the charges. The sailor “always maintained his innocence and denies any wrongdoing with regard to the fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard,” Mr. Barthel told the Navy Times this summer.

Navy officials described him as being disgruntled and noted he had been assigned to the Bonhomme Richard after failing to pass the grueling course to become a Navy SEAL.

The fire began in the ship’s lower vehicle storage area. The flames spread quickly, erupting into a conflagration that burned for nearly five days. Dozens of sailors and firefighters were injured or treated for smoke inhalation before the flames were finally brought under control.

Agents with the Naval Investigative Service and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) searched the ship after it was deemed safe. According to the search warrant affidavit, they found evidence including at least one bottle containing liquid later identified as a heavy petroleum distillate, such as jet fuel.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take at least two days, Navy officials said.

Seaman Mays faces 20 years in prison and a dishonorable discharge if convicted in the arson case. A Kentucky resident, he enlisted in the Navy in May 2019.

In addition to the criminal case, the Navy also ordered an investigation into the Bonhomme Richard fire that identified a number of contributing factors that resulted in the Navy’s decision to scrap the billion-dollar warship.

They blamed the loss on the material condition of the ship; the training and readiness of the ship’s crew; the integration between the ship and support shore-based firefighting organizations; and oversight by commanders across several Navy organizations.

“Although the fire was started by an act of arson, the ship was lost due to an inability to extinguish the fire,” former U.S. 3rd Fleet commander Vice Adm. Scott Conn, who oversaw the investigation, told USNI News in October. “In the 19 months executing the ship’s maintenance availability, repeated failures allowed for the accumulation of significant risk and an inadequately prepared crew, which led to an ineffective fire response.”

The command investigation also concluded “a lack of familiarity with requirements and procedural non-compliance at multiple levels of command” contributed to the loss of the ship.

“The loss of this ship was completely preventable,” Adm. Bill Lescher, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, said in a statement.

The inquiry yielded more than 1,000 findings associated with the fire and identified almost 40 Navy personnel who should face accountability for their actions or inactions, officials said.

“The Navy is executing a deliberative process that includes taking appropriate accountability actions with respect to personnel assigned to Bonhomme Richard and the shore commands designed to support the ship while moored at Naval Base San Diego,” Adm. Lescher said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.